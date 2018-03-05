Margot Robbie Debuted Spring’s Hottest Haircut at the 2018 Oscars

Margot Robbie’s lob is now a bob. The Academy Award-nominated actress debuted one of her most dramatic hair changes yet on the 2018 Oscars red carpet, and it also happens to be a testament to how much a trim can truly transform your entire hairstyle.

Up until yesterday, the Robbie was wearing her bright blonde strands in a collarbone-grazing length blunt cut, which she alternated between wearing in loose waves and straight and sleek all awards season long. At the Oscars, Robbie walked onto the red carpet with her hair hitting a true bob length, right under her chin.

She styled her freshly-shorn bob in very loose waves with a bit of undone texture, venturing away from the classic Hollywood waves and an extreme side part. The latter is a ver common choice on the Oscars red carpet.

But Margot Robbie wasn't the only celebrity who made a haircut change for the Oscars. Academy Award-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan walked out with a chin-grazing blunt bob, too, and styled her haircut super straight and with an eye-catching center part.

You can take Robbie's and Ronan's cuts as proof that the bob will once again be one of spring's hottest and most requested hairstyles.