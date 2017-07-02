Happy Birthday, Margot Robbie! See Her Most Envy-Inducing Instagrams

Happy birthday, Margot Robbie! The Australian actress turns 27 years old today, and her star just keeps on rising. After making an impact with her performance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, she stunned alongside Will Smith in 2015's Focus.
In 2016 she continued to earn accolades for her performances, first as a reporter in the comedy war film Whiskey Tango Foxtrot with Tina Fey, then as Jane Porter in Tarzan with Alexander Skarsgård. But perhaps her most thrilling performance was as the dynamo Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, which earned her a People's Choice Award for "Favorite Action Movie Actress."
The actress may turn 27 today, but she once revealed to InStyle the age she'd want to remain forever: seven years old. "That was a very carefree age—the oldest you can be and still believe in Santa Claus!" she said. Being a kid would be nice, but we think Robbie's twenties seem pretty darn fun! Keep scrolling for a look at her most enviable Instagram snaps.
