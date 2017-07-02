Happy Birthday, Margot Robbie! See Her Most Envy-Inducing Instagrams

Happy birthday, Margot Robbie! The Australian actress turns 27 years old today, and her star just keeps on rising. After making an impact with her performance opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, she stunned alongside Will Smith in 2015's Focus.

In 2016 she continued to earn accolades for her performances, first as a reporter in the comedy war film Whiskey Tango Foxtrot with Tina Fey, then as Jane Porter in Tarzan with Alexander Skarsgård. But perhaps her most thrilling performance was as the dynamo Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, which earned her a People's Choice Award for "Favorite Action Movie Actress."

The actress may turn 27 today, but she once revealed to InStyle the age she'd want to remain forever: seven years old. "That was a very carefree age—the oldest you can be and still believe in Santa Claus!" she said. Being a kid would be nice, but we think Robbie's twenties seem pretty darn fun! Keep scrolling for a look at her most enviable Instagram snaps.

Mornings with my Boo ❤️ @chalmers.pyjamas A post shared by @margotrobbie on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Magic hour 🌴 A post shared by @margotrobbie on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

A post shared by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

🍹 A post shared by @margotrobbie on Dec 16, 2016 at 12:29am PST

That was fun A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Feb 29, 2016 at 5:22am PST

I think I died and went to heaven @elnidoresorts A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Oct 31, 2015 at 4:32am PDT

#SDCC #SuicideSquad biddies A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Jul 11, 2015 at 3:12pm PDT

Pimms in the park 🇬🇧 A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Jun 30, 2015 at 9:46am PDT

#toronto wassup A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Mar 22, 2015 at 12:32am PDT

Last night was too much fun A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Feb 23, 2015 at 7:18pm PST

My first ever #sundance. #ZforZachariah premiere in 2 hours!! A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Jan 24, 2015 at 5:27pm PST

Today ⚓️ A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Jan 17, 2015 at 1:59am PST

BONJOUR A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Sep 14, 2014 at 10:37am PDT

That awkward moment when.. You try to leave the @vanityfair shoot with the live props #VFbts Who's got this months issue? A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Jul 14, 2014 at 4:50am PDT

Sunset surf in San Juan del Sur A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Apr 24, 2014 at 8:54pm PDT