Margot Robbie Has Two of the Strangest Beauty Tips Ever

Margot Robbie is a talented actress who also, it turns out, has some of the best beauty secrets in the business. She was named as one of Victoria's Secret's Sexiest Celebrities of 2017 for a reason, and in an interview with Elle UK, she spilled some of her best tips.

Let's just say, they're very unconventional.

"[For] my lip balm, I use Bepanthen, which is actually a nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers or diaper rash cream for babies," she revealed. "I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It's what I've used my whole life."

That's a pretty clever trick, but it is hardly the only one up Robbie's sleeve. She's been collecting helpful beauty tips long before she was an actress.

"My friend taught me this trick that I use it every day. When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends. Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don't blend it, it looks gross—you can see the foundation in my hair," she said.

"I do that every single day, and every time my husband is like, 'What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm brushing my make-up into my hairline!' And he's like, 'Girls are crazy.'"

We won't judge whether or not it's crazy, but resourceful? Definitely.