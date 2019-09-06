A Guide to Margaret Qualley's Famous Family

She may be Pete Davidson's new flame, but don't discount Margaret Qualley as arm candy. The actor's got a stacked resume and a Hollywood family — not to mention, she was recently nominated for an Emmy Award.

Margaret, 24, is the youngest daughter of beloved actress Andie MacDowell, star of unforgettable flicks like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day. Her dad, Paul Qualley, is MacDowell's first husband (the two divorced in 1999, when Margaret was only 5 years old) and a model/musician. In addition to Margaret, MacDowell and Qualley have a son, Justin, 33, and a daughter, Rainey, 29.

Like her mom, Margaret is currently landing some coveted roles. She earned her first Emmy nom for Fosse/Verdon, though her breakout role was on HBO's The Leftovers alongside Justin Theroux. More recently, she played a flower child in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Brad Pitt.

Being the progeny of Andie MacDowell means that Margaret, along with her sister, made their official debuts in a big way. Both participated in Paris's Le Bal des Débutantes, which was immortalized on The Hills and formerly known as the Crillon Ball. (Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava also participated in 2017.)

Before she decided to pursue acting, Margaret was deep in the dance world. She trained at the North Carolina School of the Arts and even had an apprenticeship at the American Ballet Theatre. Hoping to stay in New York, however, she later pivoted to modeling, and eventually to acting. After working with fashion houses like Chanel and Ralph Lauren, Margaret landed her first role — a bit part in Gia Coppola's Palo Alto — in 2013, before going on to star in Netflix's IO and Death Note, among other projects.

But she didn't completely walk away from fashion. In 2017, Qualley starred in a Kenzo perfume ad directed by Spike Jonze in which she was able to showcase her dance skills. The video has almost 28 million views on YouTube.

Margaret's not the only sibling looking for stardom. Her sister Rainey was Miss Golden Globe in 2012, and is a recording artist who goes by Rainsford. She told Vanity Fair in 2014 that she's interested in recording "bluesy country" tracks, though she's since ventured into pop. Rainey also played herself in Ocean's 8 and has two projects on the way.

As for their brother, he's keeping it pretty low-key. Justin's Instagram feed features photography, but that's just his passion project. The 33-year-old works in real estate back in Montana, where the family maintains a ranch.