Marchesa's Limited-Edition Beauty Bag Now Available

Marchesa designers and InStyle contributors Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig designed a limited-edition clutch just for Beauty.com (left), and it just came out this week. Not only is it stuffed with goodies—including 17 beauty samples—it's also free when you spend $150 or more on Beauty.com. “This season we wanted to create a beauty bag that could double as a chic day or night clutch,” the designers said in a press release. “We also made it roomy enough for even the most extensive beauty collection, so you can carry everything or nothing at all and still look chic regardless of where you go.” The bags are available on Beauty.com, while supplies last.

