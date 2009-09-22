Marchesa Sweeps the Emmys Red Carpet

The award for most popular designer at the 2009 Emmy Awards goes to Marchesa with Heidi Klum, Sandra Oh and Olivia Wilde all heating up the red carpet in their stunning designs. Two of the three ladies even carried crystal-topped clutches from the label's newly-launched evening bag collection—a finishing touch that secured Marchesa's red carpet coup.

MORE EMMYS RED CARPET• See all the stars on the red carpet• Vote now for your favorite gown• Check out the best hair and makeup