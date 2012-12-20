Marchesa Secrets Revealed Tonight on Lifetime

The mystery behind Marchesa’s gorgeous gowns will be revealed tonight! Lifetime is set to air Project Runway Spotlight: Marchesa at 10/9c, a behind-the-scenes half-hour special about the line Project Runway judge Georgina Chapman co-founded with Keren Craig. “You get a glimpse inside of our shows. Then you get a glimpse inside an award season and the process behind the making of a dress,” Chapman told reporters during a Q&A session. Plus, there will be interviews with those who love the line—and there are a lot of them. “There are people talking about the dresses, actresses who’ve worn the dresses, and editors talking about Marchesa,” Chapman added. Set your DVRs!

Plus, see all the stars who love Marchesa!

