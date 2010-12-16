Marchesa Designers Discuss Nicole Richie's Three Wedding Looks

Nicole Richie's dream wedding to Joel Madden last Saturday in Beverly Hills involved everything from elephants to Reverend Run as the officiant. But what was truly spectacular were the three different Marchesa dresses she wore for the occasion. "Marchesa was both honored and thrilled to create the gowns for Nicole's special day," the label's designers and InStyle contributors Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (inset) said. "She has such incredible style and we worked with her closely to develop the different looks. Each design is a reflection of her vision and taste as well as Marchesa's signature aesthetic." The ivory lace and crystal long-sleeve gown she wore for the ceremony, which Richie said was inspired by Grace Kelly, was made with 100 yards of hand-draped silk organza and tulle petals and included embroidery of the couple's names on her sleeve.

