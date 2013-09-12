Marchesa Designers Bring Understated Goth to Their Spring 2014 Collection

Image zoom Splash News (3)

Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, the masterminds behind Marchesa's ethereal creations, didn't disappoint when they showed a parade of decadent spring/summer 2014 eveningwear that involved exquisite lace detailing, swinging pearl layers, handpainted florals, and delicious silk organza fabrics. While the duo called out specific decades that served as inspiration, like the 1920s, '30s and '50s, there was definitely a moodier, cool-girl attitude at play. Butterfly and rose "tattoos" (seen on models' necks, arms, decolletage and backs), deep plum lips, and feathery black hair extensions all clearly (and playfully) offset the usual fanciful numbers. Hmm, will gothic romanticism hit the red carpet? We hope so!

Plus, check out all the moments "Seen and Heard" at New York Fashion Week:

