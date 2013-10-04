Marchesa Brings The Runway to Your Fingertips With Their Nail Line For Revlon

Image zoom Courtesy Marchesa, Imaxtree, Brian Henn

A drop-dead red-carpet gown by Marchesa's coveted lineup might be out of reach, but designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig aren't leaving anyone empty-handed. The two are now dressing up nails! Partnering with Revlon, they introduced a collection of eight nail appliqué sets inspired by their exquisite creations. "We even translated [signature] beading with relief detailing on the surface," says Craig. We love how the duo's amazing designs are mirrored perfectly on each set of decals, and the project had a hidden perk: "I've pledged to stop biting my nails," she says, laughing. Find the Revlon by Marchesa 3-D Jewel Appliqués priced at $10 for a set of 18 at drugstores nationwide in October and see the gallery for the complete collection!