Why These Moms Marched With Their Kids for Gun Safety

To date, there have been 17 school shootings in the U.S. this year, the most recent of which killed two students at a Maryland high school earlier this week. Fed up, teens—the primary targets of these tragedies—have emerged as new leaders of gun safety activism.

Today, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and other Parkland, Fl., shooting survivors were among the thousands of demonstrators who attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

VIDEO: Emma Gonzalez Speaks at March for Our Lives in D.C.

Just one month since the mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that left 17 dead, the student-led march—and its 800-plus gun safety sister marches across the globe—intended to put bipartisan pressure on Washington, demanding, "that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun [safety] issues," according to the MFOL website,

InStyle spoke with mothers and daughters who marched in N.Y.C. about why they took to the streets and what it's like to be a student in America now.