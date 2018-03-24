Everything You Need to Know for the March for Our Lives Gun Violence Protests

Brandi Fowler and Olivia Bahou
Mar 24, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Students and others across the nation are taking major steps to march for their lives and push for gun reform following the horrific shooting at a Florida high school on Valentine’s Day that left 17 dead.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle he legally purchased, walked into his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and allegedly killed the students and teachers that day. As the nation deals with another senseless, tragic shooting, people all over the country are working toward change.

On March 24, kids and families will hit the streets of Washington, D.C., to demand the end of gun violence and mass shootings in schools through a protest called March for Our Lives. The event is being organized and led by students and satellite marches will also take place all over the country (details can be found on their Facebook page).

Parkland shooting survivors Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, and Jaclyn Cori appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to explain how they're organizing the march.

Along with Parkland students, plenty of famous faces from Hollywood will join the march. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato are among the singers who will be in attendance. "They're gonna be standing there with us and marching with us and they're some of the few people that are really coming out and stepping up with us," David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor, told CNN.

George and Amal Clooney and Jimmy Fallon previously announced that they'd be joining the march, as well as donating large sums to the cause.

The satellite marches will also have a celebrity presence, particularly the one in Los Angeles. Amy Schumer, Yara Shahidi, Connie Britton, and Olivia Wilde will all take the stage at March for Our Lives in L.A., and Charlie Puth will perform.

"We are witnessing our generation, actively come together, in a global conversation, demanding action from lawmakers to invest in and assure our right to safety,” Shahidi said in a statement“I am inspired and motivated to continue to contribute through action, and am honored to be joining March For Our Lives, in Los Angeles this Saturday, to stand in solidarity with my peers from across the country, to demand an end to the gun violence plaguing our schools and our communities, once and for all.”

March for Our Lives comes 10 days after the national school walkout on March 14, which saw thousands of students leaving school for 17 minutes to remember the victims of the Parkland shooting and push for gun control. The event was wildly successful, with powerful images and videos flooding in from every part of the country, protesting Congress's inaction after yet another school shooting.

This isn't the last protest that students have planned. On April 20, another national walkout is being coordinated via change.org for Friday, April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. A student organizer is requesting that students wear orange, walk out of school, and protest online and in their communities for a National High School Student Walk Out.

So Senator Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future? [APPLAUSE] So number one, the positions I hold on these issues are the Second Amendment. I've held since the say I entered office in the city of West Miami as an elected official. Number two, no, the answer to the question is that people buy into my agenda. And I do support the Second Amendment. And I also support the right of you and everyone here to be able to go to school and be safe. And I do support any law that would keep guns out of the hands of a deranged killer. And that's why I support the things that I have stood for and fought during my time there. No more more NRA money? More NRA money? In the name of 17 people you cannot ask the NRA to keep their money out of your campaign? I think in the name of 17 people I can pledge to you that i will support any law that will prevent a killer like this from getting a gun. No but I'm talking NRA money. No, no because- A matter of fact I bet we can get people in here to give you exactly as much money as the NRA would have. But it's not. But ultimately, look, the Frist Amendment is as important as the Second. And therefore you have every right to ask that question of me. And I'm here to tell you, I will stand for the things. I'll ask again are you gonna be accepting money from the NRA in the future? [APPLAUSE] I will always accept the help of anyone who agrees with my agenda.

