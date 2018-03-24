All the Celebrities Who Attended March for Our Lives 2018

After a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people on Valentine's Day, there was a call for more gun control, and, on Saturday, those calls were actualized in the form of peaceful protest. Thousands participated in marches supporting gun control legislation in the March for Our Lives, lead by survivors of the Parkland shooting themselves.

The mission resonated with many celebrities, who turned out in demonstrations around the country to show support and call for reform. George and Amal Clooney were bundled up on the streets in Washington, D.C. to stand in solidarity with protestors, while Demi Lovato looked patriotic in a bright red coat and matching lipstick for her performance in the U.S. capital, singing "Skyscraper," which carried a meaningful message.

Meanwhile, Miley Cryus, her younger sister Noah, and Jimmy Fallon, posed together while holding up a MSD strong poster with a peace sign constructed from red and pink roses.

Other stars who showed up to march, included Paul McCartney, Glenn Close, Cher, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Halsey. Additionally, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a superstar appearance.

Even before the March for Our Lives, everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift made their support clear.

I am completely inspired by the students and communities standing up for the future safety of everyone and to honor those we’ve lost from senseless acts of gun violence. I stand with you and raise my voice with yours. #ENOUGH — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 14, 2018

I've been so amazed by the work @Emma4Change and the rest of the Parkland students have been doing. You guys are the future. I'm honored to be a part of this!! #MarchForOurLives 🙏🏼❤️ @AMarch4OurLives — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 18, 2018

Andra Day is honored to perform at @AMarch4OurLives in DC to show her support for students whose lives have been affected by gun violence across the country. Join March 24th: https://t.co/sd3VEWdWHB #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/N6CXsOlrzX — Andra Day (@AndraDayMusic) March 20, 2018

I’m so inspired by the #MarchForOurLives students out there owning their voices. We need to demand action. Get out there and join the march this Saturday — more info here: https://t.co/PviopFKjAo pic.twitter.com/7sQxjLUyQX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 19, 2018

That support was not just talk, though. Oprah, George, and Amal Clooney donated $500,000 to the cause to help organizers put the march together. In the days before it took place, George wrote a public letter in The Guardian to Parkland students.

"Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool," he wrote.

"The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people."

He concluded the letter, "Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you. You make me proud of my country again."