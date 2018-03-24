The Most Powerful Images from the March for Our Lives

On February 14, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had their lives changed when a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members in a rampage, but on March 24, they came together with a message of their own.

They created the March for Our Lives protest, which took place Saturday as a nationwide mobilization against gun violence. More than 720 March for Our Lives events were planned worldwide, all organized by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, who joined in the demonstration themselves.

VIDEO: Emma Gonzalez Speaks at March for Our Lives in D.C

As thousands took to the streets, they hoped to show support to victims of gun violence while also inspiring legislative outcomes, and it's clear through the powerful pictures that this message resonated strongly within the marchers themselves.

Scroll through some of the most poignant images from the protest below.