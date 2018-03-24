The Most Powerful Images from the March for Our Lives

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Alexandra Whittaker
Mar 24, 2018 @ 5:30 pm

On February 14, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had their lives changed when a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members in a rampage, but on March 24, they came together with a message of their own.

They created the March for Our Lives protest, which took place Saturday as a nationwide mobilization against gun violence. More than 720 March for Our Lives events were planned worldwide, all organized by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, who joined in the demonstration themselves.

VIDEO: Emma Gonzalez Speaks at March for Our Lives in D.C

As thousands took to the streets, they hoped to show support to victims of gun violence while also inspiring legislative outcomes, and it's clear through the powerful pictures that this message resonated strongly within the marchers themselves.

Scroll through some of the most poignant images from the protest below. 

1 of 15 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Six-year-old Rocio Klotz joins the marchers in Manhattan.

2 of 15 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In N.Y.C., a young protestor makes her voice heard via a megaphone.

Older generations protest for gun control to keep their youth safe.

Older generations protest for gun control to keep their youth safe.

Paul McCartney marches in solidarity with the crowd.

Paul McCartney marches in solidarity with the crowd.

5 of 15 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Lin-Manuel Miranda stand with the victims of gun violence at the march in Washington, D.C.

6 of 15 MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students emotionally embrace during the march.

7 of 15 Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Stationed in N.Y.C., a pistol with a bang flag ironically reads, "BAN!"

8 of 15 JIM WATSON/Getty Images

A protestor paints the words "Don't Shoot" on her palms.

9 of 15 EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

The victims of gun violence are remembered outside of Trump Tower.

Demonstrators lay outside the U.S. Embassy in London.

Demonstrators lay outside the U.S. Embassy in London.

11 of 15 John Lamparski/Getty Images

At the U.S. Supreme Court, students tape their mouths closed with red tape.

12 of 15 ALEX EDELMAN/Getty Images

A protestor writes a message on her shirt rather than a poster.

13 of 15 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students rally together at the site of the tragedy in Parkland, Fla.

14 of 15 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A heart-shaped symbol of hope is formed with two hands.

15 of 15 JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg passionately addresses the crowd in Washington, D.C.

