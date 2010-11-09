Marc by Marc Jacobs Turns 10!

Ten years ago, designer Marc Jacobs launched his Marc by Marc Jacobs line, the playful, affordable, yet just-as-chic little sister to his Marc Jacobs collection. And celebrities like Rachel Bilson, Victoria Beckham and Leighton Meester love it just as much as real women and men worldwide: There are currently 161 freestanding stores around the world, and the line is carried at many department stores nationwide. To celebrate the line's first decade, a Marc by Marc Jacobs capsule collection of greatest hits from the men’s and women’s collections is being reissued for spring, including the looks seen here. We can't wait to see what Marc has in store for us in the decade to come!