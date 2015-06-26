This Classic Disney Movie Is Getting Its Own Marc by Marc Jacobs Capsule Collection

It looks as though Marc by Marc Jacobs has found its swan song. After reports that the label will be folded into the main Marc Jacobs line to "unify all products with a clarity of voice and aesthetic," the younger cool-girl brand announced that it has teamed up with Disney to create a capsule collection just ahead of the theatrical release of Alice Through the Looking Glass (out in spring 2016).

Slated to launch November 1st at select Marc Jacobs stores worldwide, the "I Am Not Like Other Girls" collection draws inspiration from Disney's beloved classic Alice in Wonderland, mixing archival materials (like the original sketch of Alice's shoes, pictured above) with Marc by Marc originality. The capsule will include sunglasses, totes, backpacks, iPhone cases, and sweatshirts, all designed to fuse fairy tale elements with Marc by Marc's unique, visionary spirit.

As of now, there aren't any product images, but since this is, essentially, a Marc by Marc take on Wonderland, we can probably expect pieces that are a little offbeat and a whole lot of cool.

