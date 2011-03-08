Marc by Marc Jacobs' 10th Anniversary Collection

Marc Jacobs' label Marc by Marc Jacobs turns 10 this year! To celebrate this aluminum anniversary, the label is re-releasing some of its most memorable styles for a limited-edition 10th anniversary capsule collection. The lineup includes military jackets, vests, and skirts, as well as dresses and scarves crafted from prints dug up from Jacobs' archive. The capsule ranges from $68 to $300 and will be available at Bloomingdale's and Marc by Marc Jacobs store locations starting today. Click through to preview the Marc by Marc Jacobs anniversary collection!