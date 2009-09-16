Marc Jacobs Shows Love for Madonna

The Material Girl was not only in the front row at the Marc Jacobs show, she was clearly at the front of the designer's thoughts when it came to planning hair and makeup for his two New York Fashion Week outings. The kabuki-style face powder in his first presentation recalled Madge in her "Nothing Really Matters" kimono phase, while the girls on the Marc by Marc Jacobs catwalk sported Like a Virgin-esque bow-studded headwraps. Thankfully, the style icon hearts Marc right back—she even requested her own invite to Monday's show.