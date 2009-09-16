Marc Jacobs Shows Love for Madonna

Michael Putland/Retna; Scott Wintrow/Getty; Fernanda Calfat/Getty;Courtesy photo
Betony Toht
Sep 16, 2009 @ 11:00 am

The Material Girl was not only in the front row at the Marc Jacobs show, she was clearly at the front of the designer's thoughts when it came to planning hair and makeup for his two New York Fashion Week outings. The kabuki-style face powder in his first presentation recalled Madge in her "Nothing Really Matters" kimono phase, while the girls on the Marc by Marc Jacobs catwalk sported Like a Virgin-esque bow-studded headwraps. Thankfully, the style icon hearts Marc right back—she even requested her own invite to Monday's show.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!