Marc Jacobs Postponed His Fashion Show to Valentine's Day; You Can Watch It Online

It's a fashion tradition that the Marc Jacobs runway show is held every season on the Monday night of New York Fashion Week, but 2013 is going to be different for the luxe label. Due to the snowstorm taking over the Northeast (we're looking at you, Nemo!), the designer postponed his show to Thursday, February 14th. In a Tweet to their 889,000+ fans, the designer and his business partner Robert Duffy cited "delivery issues with fabric and accessories" as the core reason for the delay. The silver lining? You can watch the show LIVE online at live.marcjacobs.com. And it will be Valentine's Day, so what's not to love?

