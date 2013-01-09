Marc Jacobs Makeup Coming This Fall, Justin Bieber Hosting SNL, and More!

Getty Images (3); Splash News; WireImage; Courtesy Photo
InStyle Staff
Jan 09, 2013 @ 12:20 pm

1. Get ready! Marc Jacobs's makeup line for Sephora will hit shelves this fall. [Fashionista]

2. Justin Bieber is set to host and perform on SNL February 9th. [MTV]

3. Beyoncé and Kelly Clarkson will perform at President Obama's Inauguration. [People]

4. Stop whipping your hair back and forth! Willow Smith has a new single. [ONTD]

5. H&Ms new fashion brand, & Other Stories, will launch in Europe this spring. [WWD]

6. Golden Globes host Tina Fey will star in the Muppets sequel! [HuffPo]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!