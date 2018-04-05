Marc Jacobs Is Engaged—and the Proposal Went Down at Chipotle

Alexandra Whittaker
Apr 05, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs might be known for making magic on the runway, but on Wednesday night, all the magic was in his personal life.

Jacobs proposed to his longtime boyfriend Charly “Char” Defrancesco in a highly unconventional place—Chipotle!

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Yes, the Mexican fast food chain was the site of the moment, but it was anything but ordinary. Before Jacobs got down on one knee, an entire flash mob took over the restaurant in an elaborate, choreographed dance to Prince's "Kiss."

Once the dancers finished, Jacobs popped the question to a shocked Defrancesco, and it was a moment.

RELATED: Marc Jacobs Delivers a Bold Flourish in New York Fashion Week's Finale

“And this happened… ‘Charly Defranscesco will you marry me?’” Jacobs wrote in the video caption he posted on Instagram. “Thank you everyone for making this happen… and to my ride or die fiancé @CharlDefrancesco I love you.”

"GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen," Defrancesco added on his own Instagram.

Ever the planner, Jacobs also proposed on Defrancesco's birthday. Congratulations to the happy couple. 

