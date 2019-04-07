Marc Jacobs Had More Supermodels at His Wedding Than a NYFW Runway Show

Congratulations are in order! Marc Jacobs married his longtime boyfriend Charly "Char" Defrancesco during an intimate ceremony in New York City on Saturday evening, and the guest list read more like a roster of supermodels booked for one of his NYFW runway shows.

Among the long-legged attendees were Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as '90s icons Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

After the ceremony, the wedding party celebrated at Midtown restaurant Grill Room, with sisters Gigi and Bella leading the pack putting their own sexy spins on menswear. Gigi wore a wide-leg suit and paired it with a sheer sparkly top and black bralette, while Bella wore a corset underneath her all-black blazer-pant combo.

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Image zoom Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Model of the moment Kaia also suited up in tailored separates and was joined by mom Cindy Crawford's friends Naomi and Kate, who also brought her daughter, Lila Hack. Meanwhile, other celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, Chloë Sevigny, and Luka Sabbat attended the star-studded affair.

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Image zoom Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

As for the grooms, Marc and Char displayed their impeccable style in coordinating dark green suits.

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

A year ago, Jacobs popped the question to Defrancesco at Chipotle on his birthday. But before getting down on one knee, the designer organized a flash mob performance set to Prince's song "Kiss."

“I took [Jacobs] to Chipotle for the very first time, and every year for my birthday, we go to Chipotle,” Defrancesco explained to People about why the restaurant was the perfect place for a proposal.

“Moving to New York, being from L.A., I’ve always loved Mexican food, it’s my favorite and it’s kind like a little piece of home even though it’s not authentic Mexican food,” he continued, adding, “It’s consistent and tastes like Chipotle, no matter what Chipotle you go to.” Defrancesco even admitted that he'd be happy to get married at the fast food eatery. Now, that's true love.