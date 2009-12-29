Marc Jacobs' $10,000 Beach Bag

Sunblock? Check. Swimsuit? Check. Hermes Birkin bag? Check. Designer Marc Jacobs shows us how to vacation fabulouslyhe was spotted toting the Hermes Shadow bag on the beach in St. Barts! The tan bag, which debuted on Hermes' Fall 09 runway, is an updated, hardware-free version of the celebrated Birkin and retails for around $10,300. Rounding out Jacobs' beach accessories were a copy of Dominick Dunne's book "Too Much Money" and a beach towelfrom Louis Vuitton, of course!

Enid Portuguez