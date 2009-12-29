Marc Jacobs' $10,000 Beach Bag

Bauer-Griffin (2)
Sunblock? Check. Swimsuit? Check. Hermes Birkin bag? Check. Designer Marc Jacobs shows us how to vacation fabulouslyhe was spotted toting the Hermes Shadow bag on the beach in St. Barts! The tan bag, which debuted on Hermes' Fall 09 runway, is an updated, hardware-free version of the celebrated Birkin and retails for around $10,300. Rounding out Jacobs' beach accessories were a copy of Dominick Dunne's book "Too Much Money" and a beach towelfrom Louis Vuitton, of course!
Enid Portuguez