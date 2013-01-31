The Mara Sisters Build a House of Cards, Plus More Parties!

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Meghan Blalock
Jan 31, 2013 @ 1:48 pm

Kate Mara (in Dolce & Gabbana) had a very special guest at last night's New York premiere of the new Netflix series House of Cards—younger sister Rooney (in Band of Outsiders). The political thriller, which will be watchable exclusively on the video streaming site Netflix.com starting February 1, stars Kevin Spacey as the U.S. majority whip, who betrays everyone around him on his climb to the nation's #1 office.

Plus, see more of this week's parties!

MORE:• Try on Kate Mara’s HairstylesKate Mara’s Shimmery Nude LipGosling Kisses Rooney

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!