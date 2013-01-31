The Mara Sisters Build a House of Cards, Plus More Parties!

Kate Mara (in Dolce & Gabbana) had a very special guest at last night's New York premiere of the new Netflix series House of Cards—younger sister Rooney (in Band of Outsiders). The political thriller, which will be watchable exclusively on the video streaming site Netflix.com starting February 1, stars Kevin Spacey as the U.S. majority whip, who betrays everyone around him on his climb to the nation's #1 office.

