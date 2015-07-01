Mara Hoffman’s New Activewear Line Will “Inspire You to Lift Off”

You can now officially take Mara Hoffman’s signature summery prints from the beach to the gym. The swimwear and clothing designer has just launched an athleisure line, splashing bold and bright patterns across all of your must-have workout gear. From cutaway halter tops and spandex pants to yoga mats and an exclusively designed S’well water bottle, the line offers everything you need for an all-out sweat sesh—and beyond (hello, post-workout brunch).

Hoffman told InStyle all about her inspiration for the line, which is featured in our July issue. “We wanted to create something amazing to wear not only while working out, but also for everyday life,” she said. “It’s the perfect outfit for doing yoga, but you can also wear it when you’re out and about or hanging out at home.” No matter where you sport the pieces, you can count on them to keep you looking fresh. “The spandex in the collection is super flattering to the body and has great moisture wicking properties,” Hoffman said, adding that “fit and comfort is a major focus for us.”

If you need some extra motivation to hit the gym, a new take on the label’s classic feather patterns (shown here) is sure to “inspire you to lift off,” said Hoffman. So, it’s only fitting that the newest plume print (appropriately named Skybird) was also chosen to cover the line's water bottle and yoga mat. “Feathers have been integrated into our collections since the very beginning, so this is an evolution of an existing feather print that we've created exclusively for this collection,” Hoffman explained.

And when it comes to matching your gym clothes to your workout gear, it’s okay to go all out. “If you feel comfy in head-to-toe print, I say go for it,” said Hoffman of sporting all of the collection's fowl-friendly pieces at once. But there are other patterns to choose from if you don’t want to rock everything simultaneously, of course. “You can mix and match pieces and get as print-happy as you wish,” said Hoffman.

The collection is sure to spice up any workout. Hoffman, for one, plans to exercise outdoors this summer. “I love to meditate and practice yoga on the beach,” she said. “You just can't beat the air and tranquil energy.”

