Mansur Gavriel Introduces Shoes for Spring 2016

Get excited! Everyone’s (literally everyone’s) favorite handbag line is moving south, to shoes that is. Yesterday at their New York Fashion Week presentation at the Swiss Institute, design duo Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel of Mansur Gavriel added nine shoe styles to their already budding accessories collection.

The ladies first burst onto the scene three years ago when they created their bucket tote that developed a cult-like following, and we're expecting the same of their new mules. The shoes, which come in five different heel heights and four different styles, lined the walls of the venue in an attempt to recreate an old school department store—I personally witnessed a top N.Y.C. stylist asking to place her personal order, so the venue nailed it in the authenticity department. Four new bag styles also debuted, as well as ready-to-wear, but those pieces aren’t available just yet, but we're betting it'll be a matter of time before we're donning the brand from head to toe.

Courtesy Mansur

