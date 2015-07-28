Manolo Blahnik Heads into New Territory with First Handbag Collection

Carrie Bradshaw had better reshuffle her massive Upper East Side closet because a new wave of designer goods is coming her way. Manolo Blahnik, the Sex and the City character's beloved go-to shoe designer, officially took a step further into the accessory world by unveiling a breathtaking capsule collection of six evening clutches.

Inspired by customer favorites like the crystal-adorned Hangisi pump (the shoes that Mr. Big famously used to "close the deal" in his marriage proposal), Blahnik's fall handbag creations are each an extension of the satin, crepe de chin, and Swarovski-colored shoes.

"Every woman needs a jewel. Something very special and beautiful. There is nothing more stunning than a feminine hand holding a gem-like object," the designer said. The newly minted minaudières are perfect for a red carpet photo opportunity, or just another night out with the girls. Set to be sold inside Blahnik's New York and London boutiques this month, the pieces will range in price from $1,725 to $1,925. A spring 2016 collection, thankfully, is already in the works.

Watch the collection's promotional video below and see Blahnik's designs below.



