Manolo Blahnik Designs Uggs, Win a $100 Starbucks Gift Card

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. See ya later Melrose PlaceAshlee Simpson-Wentz is headed to Broadway to play Chicago vixen Roxie Hart! [People.com]

2. Prada has released its first bookrecapping 30 years of the famous fashion house took no less than 708 pages! [WWD]

3. I die. Taylor Jacobsen is leaving Rachel Zoe Inc.now who is going to drive Brad bananas? [Fashionista.com]

4. Your favorite winter boot just went luxeUgg is auctioning off one-of-a-kind designs by designers like Manolo Blahnik and Rafe to benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. [WWD]

5. Zoe Kravitz looks every bit the rockstar heiress as the new face of Vera Wang Princess. [PeopleStylewatch.com]

6. Siriano for Starbucks is fierce! Check out our Twitter page today at 3pm EST for a special message and chance to win a $100 gift card! [@InStyle]