See the First Trailer for the Manolo Blahnik Biopic

Kim Duong
Jul 13, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
If you’ve ever stared longingly at a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, then prepare to squeal: A documentary feature film following the iconic footwear designer is coming soon. Like really soon. Like we already have the trailer and everything kind of soon.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards follows Blahnik for an intimate behind-the-scenes look into his whimsical world of high fashion and creative genius. And who better to direct the film than close friend of the house and industry expert Michael Roberts? Add to that personal sit-down interviews with notable figures such as Rihanna and Karlie Kloss, who share personal anecdotes about to what makes Manolo Blahnik Manolo Blahnik—consider this film a must-see.

See the trailer for Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards above and see the film opening Sept. 15.

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] To be a great designer, great creator, you have to be interested in the world and in the history and people, she was the product of him thinking, of him talking And putting together different bit of world culture. He is the greatest shoemaker of the 20th and 21st century. Are we on? Yeah. Don't tell me. All this nonsense? God. [MUSIC] I guess it was fixations when I was a child. I was very in love with fitness. I still love it. I used to make shoes for lizards. I was not very quiet boy, no. Never was, never will be. First man on the cover of British Vogue. This is a testament to his style. He was so difficult. I can't tell you. I don't know. Sometimes I'd just like...give hell. Maybe I should have got James Dean, or somebody easy [LAUGH]. I can't remember the last time I wore anybody else's shoes. I just didn't even look at them. Really, it's a thing. Well, I've been hearing that. I've been hearing the husbands always complain about- [LAUGH] New love, to name my shoes. Shoes. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] There is no Manolo Blahnik. There is only Manolo. Everyone woman knows. My daughter knows what a Manolo is. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] His men's shoes? Well, they're just kind of slightly more feminine versions of the women's shoes. Myths are created around people the way have been around Manolo. And I think he doesn't really know how to deal with it. I never had a kind of perception what fame, or whatever of known is. You have to show so much of yourself that you were not sure that the true self was still inside. [INAUDIBLE] is a one off. Aah! Find joy in life. It's spending time in the factories. Quite sad to say that, but it's the only thing I love. [MUSIC] He is the king of shoes. He's a poet. He's up there with Baudelaire. What I do is very sort of passionate. [MUSIC]

