See the First Trailer for the Manolo Blahnik Biopic

If you’ve ever stared longingly at a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, then prepare to squeal: A documentary feature film following the iconic footwear designer is coming soon. Like really soon. Like we already have the trailer and everything kind of soon.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards follows Blahnik for an intimate behind-the-scenes look into his whimsical world of high fashion and creative genius. And who better to direct the film than close friend of the house and industry expert Michael Roberts? Add to that personal sit-down interviews with notable figures such as Rihanna and Karlie Kloss, who share personal anecdotes about to what makes Manolo Blahnik Manolo Blahnik—consider this film a must-see.

See the trailer for Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards above and see the film opening Sept. 15.