Destiny's Child Reunite for the Mannequin Challenge: See the Best Celebrity Attempts at the Internet Sensation

The latest craze sweeping social media is none other than the #MannequinChallenge. And if you're doubting its power, just check out the iconic trio it brought together to partake in it.

Destiny's Child set the Internet ablaze when they reunited to participate in the viral phenomenon. The challenge started just a few days before Halloween, but Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams got in on the action on Monday by taking to Instagram. Rowland posted the girl group's spin, to the tune of equally iconic Lauryn Hill's song, "Every Ghetto, Every City."

🎈🎉🎂 A video posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:13am PST

The "Survivor"-singing triumvirate completed the challenge as Rowland's son Titan celebrated his second birthday and froze like mannequins with a graphic T-shirt on Williams, a flirty off-the-shoulder minidress on Beyoncé, and a sweater and denim on the "Motivation" singer.

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay Z's Cutest Date Night Moments

And the "challenge" has the simplest rules ever: All you need to do is get a group together and freeze mid-action in hilarious and near-impossible poses, while the group shot is filmed on video. Music only enhances the moment.

RELATED: Beyoncé, Solange, and Family Goof Around on the SNL Stage

Destiny's Child aren't the only women taking part in the challenge of late either, as both Adele and Ellen DeGeneres have filmed their own spins. And hilarity continues to ensue with James Corden, Michelle Obama, Paul McCartney, and Britney Spears all taking on the challenge. See the best celebrity attempts below.

Adele:

Mannequin challenge A video posted by @adele on Nov 7, 2016 at 4:48pm PST

Ellen DeGeneres:

#MannequinChallenge A video posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:45pm PST

James Corden:

Paul McCartney:

Michelle Obama and LeBron James:

Britney Spears:

We use our bodies to make our own #MannequinChallenge 🎉 THANK YOU for voting #PieceOfMe for @TheBestOfLV!!! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:08pm PST

Kate Hudson:

Mannequin Challenge Take 86 @erinfoster @sweetbabyjamie @jenmeyerjewelry @katehudson @rachelzoe @donatiennela @missemward A video posted by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:40pm PST

Victoria's Secret models:

#MannequinChallenge? Don’t mind if we do, @thelumagrothe @iammariaborges #regram #TrainLikeAnAngel 💪 A video posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Nov 10, 2016 at 6:07am PST

The Hairspray Live! cast and crew:

Diplo: