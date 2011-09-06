Manicure Moment: Serena Williams' Red Hot US Open Nails

Serena Williams may be busy knocking out competitors in the US Open this week, but she also has manicures on her mind! "Filing nails, Watching bloomberg tv, and stock forecast. What's happening to me? #random," she Tweeted after one of her wins. The result: Long red tips with small golden tuxedo-like shapes painted on her ring and pointer fingers. She used two hues from her own OPI Glam Slam nail polish collection for the design—Love is a Racket fiery red with the a sheer copper Pros & Bronze on top. Williams continues to fight for the title, advancing to the quarterfinal after beating Ana Ivanovic in round four last night. Great skills and great mani—a winning combo!

Click through to see all of Serena’s Glam Slam nail polishes for OPI! The shades are $15 for a set of two; check opi.com for salon locations.