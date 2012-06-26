Manicure Idea We Love: Busy Philipps's Floral Nail Art

Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage; Twitter.com/Busyphilipps25

Everything's coming up roses for Busy Philipps, who matched her floral print nails and dress earlier this month. "Try not to be jealous of my nail design, ok?" Philipps tweeted, along with a close-up of her cute botanical mani. You can recreate her rosy pattern at home—just use a toothpick to swirl two small dots of white and pink nail polish together, then add leaves with a fine-tipped brush. If you're short on time, reach for a set of patterned nail polish strips, like Sally Hansen's ($10; ulta.com). Simply swipe on the printed decals and file off the edges, no drying time required.

Plus, see more celebrity manicures we love.

