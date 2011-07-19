Manicure Alert! Japan Women's Soccer Player Homare Sawa

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 19, 2011 @ 1:20 pm

On Sunday, the Japan women's soccer team won the World Cup over the U.S., and we noticed something special as the team's captain Homare Sawa took the trophies for Top Goalscorer and Best Playerher manicure! The soccer star painted the background of each fingernail (only on her right hand) with the same light blue shade as her cleats and added a pictures of the white and red Japanese flag and soccer balls on each nail bed. How creative! Tell us: Does this mani inspire you to try something new?

