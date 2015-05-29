Don't Miss Manhattanhenge This Weekend in New York City 

Forget about Stonehenge—for the next two days New Yorkers will be lining up to witness Manhattanhenge. If you’re unfamiliar with this phenomenon, it occurs when the setting sun perfectly aligns with Manhattan’s east-west grid. While you can often spy the sun setting between building in New York City at various cross streets throughout the summer, this specific alignment only happens four days out of the year.

According to the Hayden Planetarium, the first of the two 2015 occurrences will happen tonight, Friday, May 29 and tomorrow, Saturday May 30 at 8:12 p.m. You’ll be able to see half of the sun on Friday and the full sun on Saturday, but both will be equally as gorgeous. If you’re going to be in the area, Neil deGrasse Tyson suggests that you head to 14th, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets and go as far east as possible without losing sight of New Jersey.

With Manhattanhenge trending across the web already, exepct to see your social feeds flooded with plenty of stunning #nofilter sunset 'grams, but if that's not enough, you have two more chances to the see the phenomenon. It will happen again on Sunday, July 12 and Monday, July 13 at 8:20 p.m. and 8:21 p.m., respectively.

