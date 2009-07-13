Mango's New Star: Scarlett Johansson

The Spanish label Mango just released photos from its fall 2009 campaign starring Scarlett Johansson and animal prints are definitely on the menu. The '80s-inspired shoot features a sultry-looking Johansson wearing cozy knits with tank dresses, lots of leather and fall's must-have silhouette of strong shoulders and a narrow bottom half. The sexy star follows in the footsteps of her Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-star Penelope Cruz as the face of the label. Johansson certainly upheld the brand's sexy image, but now we are just left wondering whether she will design a namesake line for Mango, just like her superstar predecessor.

