Mandy Moore Cut Her Holiday Vacation Short After a "Major Bout of Food Poisoning"
Even the best-laid plans can suffer a major hiccup. That's what happened to Mandy Moore's fantasy trip south of the equator. According to People, she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were hoping to scale Cotapaxi in Ecuador before they both came down with a serious case of food poisoning. It was so bad, in fact, that the two had to cut the trip short and head home.
It all happened on day two of the trip, where they were prepping for the hike. Moore said that they were spending a day in Quito, Ecuador, to get acclimated to the elevation and weather, but they fell ill after a practice hike. Moore also took some time to thank her friend and guide, Melissa Reid, for understanding the situation and doing her best to nurse Moore and Goldsmith back to health — IVs and all.
"Sometimes things don't go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it's challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction," Moore wrote. "I love an end of year lesson (one that I've encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn't meant to be."
"We'd planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn't continue on the trip," she added. "We just wouldn't be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push."
"In any case…we made the tough call to travel home (wow — that wasn't fun lol) and got back yesterday," she finished. "We showered and crawled into bed — shells of ourselves — but quickly had the kitties/dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy. I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall."
Moore has managed to maintain a sunny outlook, food poisoning and all. She told her followers that she can't wait to head back down and conquer the mountain and do even more.
"We can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador," she wrote. "We absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country."