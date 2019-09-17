Mandy Moore Goes Swimming in a Sheer $1,800 Dress in Her New Music Video

We've spent ten long years missing Mandy Moore’s vocals (like candy), and now the This Is Us star is back to her musical roots with her first release since 2009 album Amanda Leigh. Moore surprised us on Tuesday with a new single (and video), “When I Wasn’t Watching.”

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate (who’s nominated for her first Emmy at Sunday’s ceremony, ICYMI), sings of self-reflection ("My favorite version of me disappeared/Through longer days and shorter years") on the mellow track.

Moore appears in several different outfits throughout the video, though one stands out in particular: a long, red, sheer silk-chiffon Rasario dress (or, as described on Net-a-Porter, a “jacket”).

The $1,844 piece endures a lot through the video, including a soulful dip in the pool.

Image zoom YouTube

RELATED: Mandy Moore Used to Shop at Wet Seal for Her Performance Looks

Other dress struggles include an introspective (and totally spontaneous) posing session in incredibly windy conditions.

Image zoom YouTube

Moore isn't the first to take her designer dress for a dip in the name of music video greatness — Miley Cyrus aslo wore a gold chainmail mini dress in the recently released music video for her breakup anthem, "Slide Away."

Through all the elements in her own production, Moore emerges victorious. Congratulations to Mandy and her indomitable red dress.