Mandy Moore: ‘I’d Be Terrified to Go on American Idol’

While Mandy Moore performed at the Oscars this year, that doesn’t mean she’d want to sing on another highly-viewed television show. “I’d be terrified to go on American Idol,” the 26-year-old told us at a luncheon celebrating Kate Spade last week. She also told us that she doesn’t watch the hit show regularly, but will for special occasions. “I was an avid American Idol viewer a few seasons ago, but it’s hard to keep up. I watched the other night because one of the contestants covered one of my husband’s songs,” she said. The contestant was Alabama native Paul McDonald (inset), 26, who sang “Come Pick Me Up,” a tune by singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, Moore’s husband. “We wanted to watch that, and it was pretty neat to see.” So does a Ryan Adams cover mean she'll be rooting for McDonald to win? “Sure, absolutely,” she confessed. “Why not?”

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Angela Salazar

PLUS: Watch McDonald cover Adams below!

[vodpod id=Video.5777666&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]