Mandy Moore Has Another TV Show in the Works

Teen super sensation Mandy Moore is currently ruling the small screen with This Is Us, but she's attached to another TV project that'll have you reaching for your Walkman again. According to Deadline, ABC has a pilot commitment for 90s Popstar, a show based on Mandy Moore's childhood and meteoric rise to fame after the release of her 1999 album, So Real.

The Bold Type's Amanda Lasher will handle the writing and Moore, unfortunately, won't be starring, but she'll handle executive producing credits. Deadline adds that there's a This Is Us connection, as the showrunner, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, will be working on the new show, too.

The show will follow a young pop star from small-town Florida and her family as they try to navigate life after she goes from struggling singer to full-blown phenomenon. Moore famously rose to stardom in the TRL era after her single "Candy." Her debut album went platinum and she followed it with her sophomore effort, I Wanna Be With You, which earned her a No. 24 song on Billboard Hot 100. Though she released music through 2009, with Amanda Leigh, she's more well-known for acting these days, with her role as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us nabbing her an Emmy nomination this year.

Now that you've got "Candy" stuck in your head, it may be time to revisit Moore's discography, just to prep for what's sure to be a nostalgia-filled trip when the show hits the airwaves.