Mandy Moore Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend of Two Years

Congratulations are in order for This Is Us star Mandy Moore! The actress is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Journalist Marc Malkin revealed the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday, stating that Goldsmith popped the question on Monday night at home. According to Malkin’s source, Moore’s new engagement ring is “understated” and “very Mandy.”

On Wednesday, the news was confirmed by her This Is Us costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, who told ET that Moore broke the news via their group chat. “She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” Sullivan said, adding: “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

Huertas chimed in: “Taylor is an amazing guy. I love him so much. I love Mandy so much. I’m really happy that they’re going to be joining the club!”

The two recently celebrated their two-year anniversary, with Moore posting this adorable photo of the couple on Instagram. “The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T,” she wrote alongside the pic.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Earlier this summer, the actress told People about her home remodeling project alongside Goldsmith. “I feel like the last year of my life has really been such a cleansing period and, yeah, the house is totally symbolic of where I’m lucky enough to find myself at this point in my life, at 33,” she says. “I’m ready to start over, start from scratch. I’m so enthusiastic about embracing that. I can’t wait. It’s the best feeling.”

“We do live together, but because we don’t have our own space that’s ours right now, we haven’t really ventured into the blending of [our] things,” Moore added.

After their engagement news, the blending is sure to accelerate.