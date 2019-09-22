Mandy Moore Is Giving Us Valentine's Day Vibes in a Super High-Slit Dress

Mandy Moore may be up for her very first Emmy tonight, but her look is certainly one of a red carpet veteran.

The singer and This Is Us actress stepped out in a pink and red Brandon Maxwell gown with matching red strappy heels on Sunday night. The off-the-shoulder dress also featured a high slit with a long train, and she dialed up the glamour even more with a pair of Forevermark diamond earrings set in 18k white gold.

While she's no stranger to Emmys celebrations, this is the first year in which she's been recognized for her role as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC hit show. The show has been nominated for Emmy awards the past two years in a row.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Moore previously told Entertainment Tonight that she was at a SoulCycle spin class early Tuesday morning when the nominations were revealed.

"I was just like, 'I'm going to go and just take a class and have my fingers crossed the show gets recognized, but I'll just find out when I get out,'" she said at the time. "I had, like, 65 text messages and I thought, 'Oh no, did the show not get nominated and people are bummed out and they're reaching out to say I'm sorry?' I opened the first one from my husband and it just said, 'You did it.' And there were, like, 10 exclamation points."

RELATED: Mandy Moore Goes Swimming in a Sheer $1,800 Dress in Her New Music Video

"I think I just looked at it and was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait...' I called him because I was like, 'I don't understand what this means,'" she said. "I could not wrap my head around it. It's bananas."