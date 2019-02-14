Mandy Moore on Her First Marriage to Ryan Adams: "I Didn't Choose the Right Person"

Mandy Moore is, to put it mildly, over the moon about her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

She's gushed about him in interviews, posted sticky sweet Instagram photos of the two of them together, and even talked up his potential as a father. But the road to her current bliss was paved with a bit of emotional turmoil (not unlike the narratives of her tear-jerker TV show, This Is Us).

In the November issue of Glamour, the 34-year-old explained that a series of unfortunate events actually led her to Goldsmith — starting with her parents' shocking separation and the startling way she accidentally discovered that her mom was moving on with another woman.

“I couldn’t control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own,” she told the glossy, referring to her marriage to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams. “Not the smartest decision," she said of her wedding at age 25, which led to her feeling "spiritually and fundamentally stuck" in the relationship. "I didn’t choose the right person.”

In a New York Times report published on Wednesday, Moore went into greater detail about her relationship with Adams, describing the psychological control he allegedly exerted over her, specifically when it came to her career. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,'" she recalled.

She also says that they would write songs together and then never record them; book studio time for the two of them and then replace her with other female artists; and discourage her from working with multiple producers. Speaking on his behalf, Adams's lawyer called Moore's view of their marriage “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.” The Times article includes similar allegations from 7 other women.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Moore met Goldsmith in 2015 after posting an Instagram complimenting his band, and he slid into her DMs to say thanks. She admits that she was still torn up from the split when they began getting to know each other, but that he was fully supportive.

"I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today," she said. "I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

“I don’t feel guilty for [the divorce]," she continued. "I don’t fault myself for it ... I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again."

Moore wed Goldsmith in a private backyard ceremony in Los Angeles in late November (wearing a pink dress, no less), and told Glamour last year that she sees kids — possibly by way of adoption — in her future.

“Maybe it’s true [about the biological clock], but fuck that narrative,” she added.

In the meantime, she's focused on producing new broadcast projects, taking on more acting gigs that have come her way thanks to the success of This Is Us and working on new music. So she's got her plate full, to say the least.

UPDATED: This story has been updated from a previous version on 2/14/2019.