Mandy Moore's Photos From Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Are Wild

What’s your ideal honeymoon destination? Most people make lofty plans to take a romantic trip to Paris, Tuscany, or even the Maldives, but for Mandy Moore, it’s all about the highest mountain in Africa: Mount Kilimanjaro.

The This Is Us star and former “Candy” singer (#neverforget) got engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in September—check out her simple and classic Irene Neuwirth ring—and since then hasn’t shied away from talking about her plans with the public. While discussing her fitness routine in a December 2017 interview with Shape, she revealed what her dream honeymoon destination was.

“Running is a challenge I’m not up for, though I am I awe of anyone who can finish a marathon. But I do want to climb Mount Kilimanjaro,” she said. “That’s a bucket list item—maybe on the next hiatus. I’ve already told Taylor that I may incorporate it into the honeymoon.”

While Moore and Goldsmith have yet to technically tie the knot, the Mount Kilimanjaro plan officially went down. At the end of March, she took to Instagram Stories to share video footage of the packing process for Tanzania.

“It’s happening, it’s all happening,” she said, also sharing a photo of her cat, plus a quick glimpse at Goldsmith. “You ready? Let’s do this,” she told him.

Later, she posted a photo of the friends she was hiking up the mountain with using the hashtag #CountdownToKili.

So just how successful was she?

Over the weekend, Moore shared several pictures on Instagram documenting her journey. According to her caption, in which she thanks the brand Eddie Bauer for the trip, she's dreamed about taking up the athletic feat since she was 18 years old. "I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends," she wrote. "There was no reception on the mountain so I'm going to dole out some pics of our trip over the next few days."

If you scroll through the images Moore posted below, she looks like quite the adventurer as she followed a professional athlete who led the crew to the very top.

Moore battled snow, rain, and the cold to climb what's considered the highest point in Africa at 19,341 feet. "Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for," she wrote.

Does this mean she's considering starring in a new adventure flick? We think she'd get the gig.