Mandy Moore's Anniversary Tribute to Her Boyfriend Will Make You Melt

Mandy Moore is head over heels for her boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith, and she isn't afraid to show it.

The This Is Us star celebrated her 2-year anniversary with the Dawes guitarist and vocalist with a sweet tribute to him on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of the two of them smiling wide as they wrapped their arms around each other.

"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," she captioned the snap, adding colorful heart emojis. In it, Moore rocks a tiered floral dress and low black heels as she stands by her beau's side as Goldsmith coordinates with her look in an off-white blazer paired with a white button-down shirt, dark denim jeans, and tan shoes.

The post comes just a week after Moore gushed over her main squeeze as they enjoyed a vacation together and took a walk through the outdoors. "You know you're with the right person when they don't think twice about waking up at 5:30 a.m. on vacation to go tour some slot canyons," she wrote alongside a photo, which showed them cozying up in the picturesque scene.

