Mandy Moore Just Got the Most Popular Haircut of the Year

Every time a celeb gets a fresh set of bangs, dozens of women ask themselves the tough, life-altering question: "Should I get bangs?" It's a haircut that inspires many of us to think long and hard about taking the plunge, but currently, there's another hair trend that sparks up even more conversation. No cut has become quite as debatable as the bob.

Last year, it seemed like every celeb was cutting their hair off into bobs, and it looks like the popular haircut is still alive and well in 2019. In February alone, the cut was everywhere on the Oscars red carpet, and even Kris Jenner couldn't resist the bob's siren call. She switched up her signature "boss pixie" for a textured bob with bangs.

Now, Mandy Moore is the latest celeb to give into the cut's popularity, and make you seriously consider going shorter. The actress' go-to hairstylist Ashley Streicher just gave her an official bob by taking a few inches off of Moore's ends.

Streicher shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Moore's hair transformation on Instagram. "Over the shoulder sneak peek," she captioned the post.

Judging from what we can see of Moore's new hair, her cut hits slightly below the chin and has minimal layers with textured ends. Streicher styled Moore's bob in loose beachy waves and flipped her part over to the side for added volume.

Despite that the bob is considered a short cut, it's surprisingly versatile. Along with virtually working on every face shape and hair texture, there's a myriad of ways to style a bob. Along with Moore's take on the trend, sleek and straight, a center part, and pinning the front pieces back with hair pins are just a few options.

Given the bob's versatility, we can't wait until Moore gives us more than a partially obstructed view of her cut so we can see how she's styling it.