Mandy Moore Got a Black Eye From the Strangest Accident

Poor Mandy!

In the early hours of Friday, the This Is Us star showed off a brutal looking black eye and row of stitches to her Instagram followers.

At first glance, we thought it could be stage makeup from the set of her NBC drama’s second season, but then we read the caption and realized the marks were, in fact, real.

“Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0,” the Golden Globe nominee began her sordid tale. “Real talk: how does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??). Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9 p.m. to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before... what a day! .”

mandymooremm/Instagram

Luckily, Moore’s close-knit work family was there to help her laugh through the pain. The actress’s TV husband Milo Ventimiglia, makeup artist Zoe Hay, and hairstylist Michael Reitz stood with her in “solidarity” after learning of her injury and sent her a photo of themselves rocking faux-black eyes on set. “Don't mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup, @michaelpreitzhairand @miloanthonyventimiglia,” Moore captioned the image.

mandymooremm/Instagram

THIS. IS. FRIENDSHIP.