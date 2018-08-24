These Princess Diaries Stars Reunited On Instagram

It's been over 17 years, but it looks like the experience of filming a now-iconic Disney movie really brings people together. According to Elle, Mandy Moore posted a throwback pic that featured herself and Anne Hathaway at the premiere of The Princess Diaries. But the photo was just the beginning. Down in the comments, the two stars had an exchange that made all of our teenage hearts skip a beat.

SGranitz/Getty Images

RELATED: John Krasinski Joked That He Married Emily Blunt Because He “Couldn’t Get” Anne Hathaway

Moore's caption said it all: their outfits were peak 2001, with Hathaway clad in a dusty purple dress reminiscent of everyone's dream prom ensemble. As for Moore, she must have forged some sort of connection with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake — she was in a denim suit. And as pop historians can tell you, 2001 was also the year Brit and JT wore their matching jean outfits to the American Music Awards.

"I guess this film came out just over 17 years ago??" she noted. "@annehathaway was already a movie star and I showed up to my first premiere in a casual denim suit. Hey, it was 2001!"

RELATED: Mandy Moore Reflects on That Time Her Ex Told the World He Took Her Virginity

Naturally, Hathaway chimed in, giving Princess Diaries fanatics a rush they haven't felt since they saw the movie's makeover montage.

"That's the face I make when I'm trying not to flop sweat on a terrifically famous pop star," Hathaway commented. "So happy for all that you have going on! Let's get together and throw ice cream at each other soon."

Let's hope that Hathaway's wish comes true. Nobody can forget the classic ice cream cone scene and a 2018 version would be the cherry on top of a great year for Moore, who's making waves with her role on This is Us.

"Hello friend! Count me in. It'd be an honor to be coned by you again," Moore wrote. And while we're all being hopeful, can Disney whip up a Princess Diaries 3? Rumor has it the entertainment juggernaut is already thinking about it, so let's hope for another trip to Genovia soon.