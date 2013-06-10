Mandy Ingber: Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Yoga Poses Are...

If you really want a body like Jennifer Aniston (and who doesn't?) it may be time to start practicing yoga. However Mandy Ingber, Aniston's yoga instructor for the last nine years, says the real secret to the actress's hot bod lies less in one particular pose and more in the positive mindset yoga helped her cultivate. “For Jen, yoga changed her life,” Ingber revealed to InStyle.com while discussing her new book, Yogalosophy: 28 Days to the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover. “It’s gotten her though a lot of transitions and brought more balance into her life.” While there isn’t a magic pose that will have you looking like the star, you can try out a few of her favorite balancing poses like tree, dancer, one-arm balance, and side plank. "When you do a balancing pose it brings you into the present moment," Inber explained. "These poses give you the ability to stay focused while the outside world is whirring." For more insider tips from Ingber, pick up her book, available for $20 at amazon.com, or get a sneak peek inside Yogalosophy now by clicking through our gallery.

