Kate Middleton and Prince William Release a Somber Statement Following the Manchester Attack

Like so many of us, the royal family is feeling stunned after the reported terrorist attack that took place after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night. Prince William has released a statement on behalf of himself, his wife, Kate Middleton, and his younger brother, Prince Harry, about the terrible tragedy.

“Like everyone, Catherine, Harry, and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight,” he wrote. “Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all. We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency, and community that is an example to the world.”

A message from The Duke of Cambridge following last night's attack in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/g8EWtuC2A8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 23, 2017

The attack, which seems to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, left at least 22 individuals dead and dozens more injured. Grande has reportedly suspended her world tour in the wake of the bombing.

William’s father, Prince Charles, also sent out a message of condolence. “My wife [Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall] and I were so profoundly shocked to learn of the truly dreadful event which took place in Manchester last night,” it read.

“That such a large number of people, including so many young concert-goers, lost their lives or have suffered so much in this appalling atrocity is deeply distressing and fills us with intense sadness. Words cannot adequately express what so many families must be feeling at this incredibly difficult time and our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have so tragically lost loved ones or who have been affected in some way.”

Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones.