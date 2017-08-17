Manchester Arena Will Reopen with a Star-Studded Benefit Concert in September

Manchester Arena, the venue where 22 were killed and countless more were injured during a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May, is set to reopen in just a few weeks.

Billboard reports that a one-time charity concert, called We Are Manchester, will mark the venue's triumphant return on Sept. 9. The show will be headlined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and feature performances from local acts, like The Courteeners, Blossoms, and Rick Astley, with more artists expected to be announced soon.

"May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us—or Mancunian music fans—from coming together to enjoy live music," Manchester Arena general manager, James Allen, said in a statement.

"Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue," Allen went on to say, noting that public safety remains a priority.

We Are Manchester is the second charity concert to benefit victims of the blast. Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, and Grande joined forces for One Love Manchester in June, which helped raise more than $23 million.

All proceeds from We Are Manchester will go towards funding a permanent memorial for the 22 people who died in the attack. Tickets are on sale now via Eventim and Ticketmaster.